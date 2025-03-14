India's Wipro to redraw global business lines

BENGALURU :Indian IT major Wipro is realigning its four global business lines from April 1 to better address client needs, the company said on Friday.

This is its first rejig after CEO Srinivas Pallia took over the role in April 2024, and comes two years after a similar move under former top boss Thierry Delaporte.

Wipro has brought all cloud, data, analytics and AI, and other related businesses under its tech services business line. Its head of cloud resigned on Friday.

The company's consulting business line will be headed by Amit Kumar, who was hired from Accenture Consulting last month.

"This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus towards client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions," Pallia said in a statement.

Following the overhaul, Capco - Wipro's largest acquisition - will operate separately under the consulting business line with Capco's head reporting to Pallia. Its Designit business will go under the tech services business line. Both acquired companies were previously under the consulting business.

Apart from the existing engineering business line, the company also announced a fourth newly created line called Business Process Services, with Jasjit Kang as its head.