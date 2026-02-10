Indonesia falls 10 places in corruption rankings in 2025 as oversight weakens, campaign group says

JAKARTA, Feb 10 : Indonesia fell 10 places in an annual league table of global corruption in 2025, ranking 109th out of a total of 182 countries, a campaign group said on Tuesday, citing weakening civil society oversight.

Indonesia's score on Transparency International's "corruption perception index" fell to 42 in 2025, down from 43 a year earlier, Ferdian Yazid, a researcher at the group's Indonesian office, told reporters.

The index is measured on a scale between 0 and 100, where 0 represents the most corrupt country and 100 the least corrupt. In 2023, Transparency International placed Indonesia in 115th position with a score of 34.

The index was sourced from surveys and assessments made by 13 ratings agencies and surveys of experts and businessmen on issues such as the government's ability to eradicate corruption, nepotism and bribery and improve budget transparency.

Transparency International's Danang Widoyoko said Indonesia's fall in the rankings was caused by the increasing incidence of bribery and corruption cases.

"Suppressed civil liberties have contributed to the weakening of oversight of corrupt practices. Weakened oversight by the media and civil society has allowed corruption to become more widespread," Widoyoko said.

He also highlighted the revocation of the permits of 28 firms amid accusations of environmental breaches that worsened last year's Sumatran floods, which killed at least 1,200 people. Widoyoko said the revocation lacked transparency.

"This raises questions because (it is) being carried out without court process, audit, or giving companies a chance to explain," he said.

"Businessmen being interviewed perceived that nepotism still exists in the President Prabowo Subianto era... The system to prevent corruption is yet to be effective," Yazid said.

The president's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Denmark was at the top of the index in 2025 while South Sudan ranked the lowest, Transparency International said.