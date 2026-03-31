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Indonesia to limit fuel sales to counter Iran war impact
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Business

Indonesia to limit fuel sales to counter Iran war impact

Indonesia to limit fuel sales to counter Iran war impact

Workers fill up vehicles at a petrol station of the state-owned company Pertamina in Jakarta on Mar 10, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

31 Mar 2026 03:41PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 09:43PM)
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Source: Reuters
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