Indonesia will issue investment instruments for export earnings of natural resources

JAKARTA, Dec 18 : Indonesia will issue investment instruments for earnings from the export of natural resources, a finance ministry official said on Thursday, to try to improve exporters' compliance with rules to keep their foreign currency proceeds in the country.

The new regulation, intended to increase onshore U.S. dollar liquidity and stabilise the rupiah exchange rate, will require natural resource exporters to retain all foreign currency earnings from January 1 in state banks for at least a year and limit their use.

The new instruments will include new competitive series of domestically issued FX bonds, Febrio Kacaribu, a senior official at the finance ministry, told a press conference.

Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of palm oil, thermal coal, nickel and tin and a major seller of rubber, coffee and other commodities.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"What has happened is the earnings are converted into rupiah and they end up offshore," Febrio said.

The planned rule has received complaints from the palm oil and mining associations as the new regulation will cap the conversion of their FX earnings to rupiah at a maximum of 50 per cent.

Under the current regulations, exporters can keep earnings in any Indonesian bank. They can also get a waiver for the length of the retention if the proceeds are converted into rupiah.

"We need funds for our operation, mostly in rupiah ... We hope they will reconsider," Hadi Sugeng, the secretary general of palm oil producers association GAPKI, told Reuters on Thursday.

Hendra Sinadia, executive director of the Indonesian Mining Association, said miners also hoped the government would keep the current rules.

Asked about the industry complaints, Febrio said exporters should get a loan from banks if they required more rupiah funds beyond the 50 per cent limit.

Febrio also said there should be limited liquidity impact for non-state banks because they could still cater for exporters outside of natural resource sectors.