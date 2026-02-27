Indonesian trade surplus widened in Jan to $2.76 billion, Reuters poll shows

JAKARTA, Feb 27 : Indonesia's trade surplus is expected to have widened in January from a month earlier as double-digit growth in exports offset higher imports, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

A dozen economists surveyed by Reuters between February 23 and February 27 forecast a median January trade surplus of $2.76 billion, up from $2.52 billion in December, but down from $3.45 billion in January 2025.

The largest economy in Southeast Asia has posted monthly trade surpluses since mid-2020, reaching a peak in April 2022 during a commodities boom.

Exports in the first month of 2026 were estimated to have risen 11.07 per cent from a year earlier, a slightly slower pace compared with 11.64 per cent in December.

January imports were projected to be 13.23 per cent higher than a year earlier, compared with 10.81 per cent growth in December.

On Monday, the government's statistics office will also release consumer price data for February.

The poll produced a median forecast for headline inflation of 4.31 per cent, picking up from 3.55 per cent in January.

The central bank is targeting an inflation rate of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent in 2026 and 2027.

Annual core inflation, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices, was estimated at 2.48 per cent in February, up from 2.45 per cent in January, the poll showed.

(Polling by Devayani Sathyan; Writing by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Neil Fullick)