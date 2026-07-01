Indonesia's June annual inflation accelerates to 3.34%

JAKARTA, July 1 : Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.34 per cent in June from 3.08 per cent the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, higher than the median forecast in a Reuters poll and moving closer to the top end of the central bank's target range.

The poll had expected an inflation rate of 3.20 per cent. Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The statistics bureau will release June core inflation and May trade data later on Wednesday.