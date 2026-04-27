Indonesia's March refined tin exports at 4,655 metric tons, official data show

JAKARTA, April 27 : Indonesia exported 4,655.03 metric tons of refined tin in March, down 19.46 per cent from the same month last year, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday.
Month Exports (metric tons) Y/Y pct change
2026
March 4,655.03 -19.46 per cent
February 3,634.57 -7.45
January 2,653.67 +69.43
2025
December 5,002.83 +6.78
November 7,458.64 +25.59
October 2,643.05 -53.89
September 4,844.21 -3.94
August 3,246.46 -49.56
July 3,792.22 +11.24
June 4,465.00 +0.14
May 5,458.74 +65.42
April 4,865.87 +58.01
March 5,780.14 +49.8
February 3,926.93 +7,039
January 1,566.26 +39,146