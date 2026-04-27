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Indonesia's March refined tin exports at 4,655 metric tons, official data show
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Indonesia's March refined tin exports at 4,655 metric tons, official data show

Indonesia's March refined tin exports at 4,655 metric tons, official data show

Unlicensed miners work in a tin mining area in Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia, April 29, 2021. Miners who continue working on land have to deploy expensive heavy machinery to dig deeper for tin ore as reserves dwindle. Amri, an unlicensed miner, said he had restarted his land operations after a 14-month hiatus when tin prices rose due to tighter global supplies. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan SEARCH "KURNIAWAN TIN" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES

27 Apr 2026 05:57PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2026 06:51PM)
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JAKARTA, April 27 : Indonesia exported 4,655.03 metric tons of refined tin in March, down 19.46 per cent from the same month last year, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday.

Month Exports (metric tons) Y/Y pct change

2026

March 4,655.03  -19.46 per cent 

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February 3,634.57 -7.45

January 2,653.67 +69.43

2025

December 5,002.83 +6.78

November 7,458.64 +25.59

October 2,643.05 -53.89

September 4,844.21  -3.94

August 3,246.46 -49.56

July 3,792.22 +11.24

June 4,465.00 +0.14

May 5,458.74  +65.42

April 4,865.87 +58.01

March  5,780.14  +49.8

February 3,926.93  +7,039

January 1,566.26  +39,146

Source: Reuters
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