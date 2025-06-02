Indonesia's trade surplus shrinks to lowest in 5 years

JAKARTA :Indonesia booked a trade surplus of around $160 million in April, the lowest since April 2020, amid a surge in imports, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The country had recorded a $4.33 billion surplus in March.

Imports jumped 21.84 per cent on a yearly basis to $20.59 billion, with capital goods rising the most. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a rise of 7.75 per cent.

Exports rose 5.76 per cent in April from a year earlier to $20.74 billion, matching the median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

The bureau is due to release May inflation and other economic indicators later on Monday.