Logo
Logo

Business

Infineon CEO flags growth prospects for humanoid robot chips
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Infineon CEO flags growth prospects for humanoid robot chips

Infineon CEO flags growth prospects for humanoid robot chips

Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, gives a keynote speech at SEMICON 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

18 Feb 2026 02:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 : The CEO of Infineon Technologies told daily Handelsblatt that the German semiconductor maker is well-positioned to benefit from a future boom in the market for microchips used in humanoid robots.

"This could become a growth market like the one today for high-performance semiconductors in AI data centres," Jochen Hanebeck was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

He added that Infineon could already produce many microchips for human-like robots, partly because its business in autonomous driving, and the need for new in-house technology development was limited.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement