Infini Capital says operations 'remain normal' after reports of Hong Kong regulatory probe

BEIJING, March 13 : Hong Kong-based hedge fund Infini Capital said on Friday that its "overall business and operations remain normal" and its investment management and decision-making processes "remain unaffected," following reports it was probed by authorities.

Hong Kong regulators said on Thursday they had launched an insider trading probe into two brokerages and a hedge fund, ‌and arrested eight people in their biggest crackdown on the financial industry in recent years.

Sources familiar with the matter identified Infini Capital as a firm involved in the probe. Citic Securities and Guotai Junan had confirmed that their Hong Kong subsidiaries had been probed.

Infini Capital "has taken note of the relevant market rumours ... and will not comment on unverified information," it said in a statement released on its website.

The company "consistently adheres to Hong Kong laws, regulations, and regulatory requirements, and fully cooperates with the legitimate work of regulatory authorities," the statement read.

Infini has been an active participant in Hong Kong IPOs and share placements, backing several high-profile equity offerings, including those from AI companies SenseTime and Phancy Group, formerly known as Fourth Paradigm.

Hong Kong was the world's top listing venue last year, with equity fundraising increasing 164 per cent to $103 billion, stock exchange data ​showed. The jump was ⁠mainly driven by a sharp rebound in equity offerings by Chinese firms.