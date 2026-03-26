Infosys to acquire US firms Optimum Healthcare IT for $465 million, Stratus for $95 million
March 25 : Indian IT services firm Infosys said on Wednesday it had entered into separate agreements to acquire U.S.-based technology companies Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus in all-cash deals.
Infosys will buy healthcare consulting firm Optimum Healthcare IT for $465 million and insurance technology company Stratus for $95 million, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Source: Reuters
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