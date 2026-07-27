Logo
Logo

Business

Innolight said to price Hong Kong IPO below maximum, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Innolight said to price Hong Kong IPO below maximum, Bloomberg News reports

Innolight said to price Hong Kong IPO below maximum, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: People walk past screens displaying the Hang Seng stock index and stock prices outside the Exchange Square in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2024. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou/File Photo

27 Jul 2026 01:36PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2026 01:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 27 : Chinese optical parts maker Zhongji Innolight is telling potential investors it will price its Hong Kong listing below the maximum, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shenzhen-listed Innolight is set to price 54.5 million shares at HK$980 ($124.96) apiece, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Innolight did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Innolight is selling the shares at a maximum price of HK$1,010 each. The listing is set to be the city's biggest share sale in nearly seven years, since Alibaba raised $12.9 billion in its secondary listing in 2019, according to LSEG data.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The deal ranks as Asia's second-largest listing this year after Chinese chipmaker CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO. CXMT's shares surged 470 per cent at their Shanghai debut.

Zhongji Innolight makes optical transceivers, small devices that help move large amounts of data through fibre optic cables.

($1 = 7.8422 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement