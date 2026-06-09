Inpex to seek orders from Australia's workplace tribunal to stop labour action at Ichthys LNG

June 9 : Japan's Inpex said on Tuesday it would seek urgent orders from Australia's Fair Work Commission to halt protected industrial action at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas facilities.

The Offshore Alliance, made up of the Maritime Union of Australia and the Australian Workers' Union, said on Monday it would escalate the strike at Inpex's Ichthys sites in Australia after the Fair Work Commission's facilitated bargaining failed to resolve key pay and conditions claims.

Inpex said it had sought the Fair Work Commission's help so the parties could continue their talks to reach an agreement.

"While substantial progress has been achieved, several key items are yet to be resolved, including rates of pay, allowances, and career progression framework," Inpex said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The Japanese firm also said that it had been notified of further protected industrial actions that might occur from June 11-26.

Ichthys accounts for about 10 per cent of Australia's LNG supply, putting the dispute in focus for energy traders as Japan faces a possible LNG supply crunch due to the Iran war. Australia is Japan's largest LNG supplier.

"If the Ichthys production facilities are taken offline, there will be impacts to our LNG buyers and to the recipients of our domestic gas supply in the Northern Territory, the company said.

On Monday, the Australian union said on Facebook it had filed a complaint against Inpex with Australia's offshore energy regulator, alleging that the company is using unqualified workers to operate critical equipment at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas facilities.