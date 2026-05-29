Insurance platform Corgi valued at $2.6 billion in latest funding round

May 28 : AI insurance platform Corgi said on Thursday it raised $106 million in a funding round led by investment firm TCV that valued it at $2.6 billion.

The funding round underscores strong investor appetite for startups using artificial intelligence to modernize the financial services sector.

Here are some details:

• The Series B1 round also included participation from Prime Capital, Kindred Ventures and other investors.

• The latest round comes just three weeks after San Francisco-based Corgi announced a $160 million Series B round at a $1.3 billion valuation.

• Corgi CEO Nico Laqua said the company was profitable last month and that the new funding would help the company expand into additional segments, including trucking, small business and sports.

• Corgi is an insurance technology company that provides underwriting, claims handling and embedded insurance products for commercial customers.