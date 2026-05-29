Logo
Logo

Business

Insurance platform Corgi valued at $2.6 billion in latest funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Insurance platform Corgi valued at $2.6 billion in latest funding round

Insurance platform Corgi valued at $2.6 billion in latest funding round

U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

29 May 2026 02:02AM (Updated: 29 May 2026 02:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 28 : AI insurance platform Corgi said on Thursday it raised $106 million in a funding round led by investment firm TCV that valued it at $2.6 billion.

The funding round underscores strong investor appetite for startups using artificial intelligence to modernize the financial services sector.

Here are some details:

• The Series B1 round also included participation from Prime Capital, Kindred Ventures and other investors.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The latest round comes just three weeks after San Francisco-based Corgi announced a $160 million Series B round at a $1.3 billion valuation.

• Corgi CEO Nico Laqua said the company was profitable last month and that the new funding would help the company expand into additional segments, including trucking, small business and sports.

• Corgi is an insurance technology company that provides underwriting, claims handling and embedded insurance products for commercial customers.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement