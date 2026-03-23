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Insurer AIA shares dip on Asian economic worries, funding cost concerns
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Business

Insurer AIA shares dip on Asian economic worries, funding cost concerns

Insurer AIA shares dip on Asian economic worries, funding cost concerns

AIA Group logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing stock graph in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Mar 2026 03:42PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2026 07:02PM)
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Source: Reuters
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