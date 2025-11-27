Logo
Intel denies TSMC allegations that executive leaked trade secrets
An Intel logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
27 Nov 2025 08:16AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2025 08:22AM)
TAIPEI :Intel on Thursday denied allegations by Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC that one of the U.S. firm's executives, Wei-Jen Lo, had leaked trade secrets.

"Intel maintains rigorous policies and controls that strictly prohibit the use or transfer of any third-party confidential information or intellectual property. We take these commitments seriously. Based on everything we know, we have no reason to believe there is any merit to the allegations involving Mr. Lo," it said in an emailed statement.

TSMC said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit in Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against Lo, its former senior vice president, who recently joined Intel.

Source: Reuters
