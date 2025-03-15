Intel's new CEO to receive $1 million as base salary

U.S. chipmaker Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan will receive an initial base salary of $1 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Tan, who will take charge on March 18, will also be eligible for an annual cash bonus with a target payout of 200 per cent of his base salary.

Intel named Tan as the CEO on Wednesday. The former Intel board member was seen as a contender for the top job, thanks to his deep experience in the chip industry as well as a longtime technology investor in promising startups.

Intel is undergoing a historic transition as it attempts to emerge from one of its bleakest periods.