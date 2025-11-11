Israeli AI startup Wonderful raises another $100 million, valued at $700 million

JERUSALEM :Israeli startup Wonderful, whose platform allows companies to manage AI agents serving customers across voice, chat, and email in any language, on Tuesday said it had raised another $100 million in a private funding round.

It was the second financing round for Wonderful, whose AI agents adapt output to local cultures. It raised $34 million in an initial round in July after the company was launched earlier this year.

Wonderful, which was founded and undertakes research and development in Israel but is headquartered in Amsterdam, said it expects to reach around $10 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025 and is valued at $700 million.

Wonderful said it was experiencing rapid growth and had expanded into new markets in Europe and the Middle East since July was preparing to launch in Asia-Pacific in early 2026.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The scale of demand we're seeing from enterprises is enormous," CEO and founder Bar Winker told Reuters. He said the funding would allow for faster expansion by hiring local teams and investing in the technology that powers its platform.

The latest funding round was led by Index Ventures, with participation from Insight Partners and IVP, along with existing investors Bessemer and Vine Ventures.

"The demand for locally-designed AI agents has proven enormous," said Hannah Seal, partner at Index Ventures.