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Italian court scraps 15-million-euro privacy watchdog fine on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI
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Business

Italian court scraps 15-million-euro privacy watchdog fine on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Italian court scraps 15-million-euro privacy watchdog fine on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 Mar 2026 08:59PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2026 09:13PM)
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Source: Reuters
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