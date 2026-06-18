Italian fintech Conio secures EU licence for crypto services

MILAN, June 17 : Conio, an Italian fintech backed by Poste Italiane and Banca Generali, has obtained a licence in Italy under the European Union regulation for digital assets (MiCAR) to operate as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP).

* The authorisation, granted following a review involving markets regulator Consob and the Bank of Italy, allows Conio to offer custody, transfer and placement of digital assets under EU regulatory standards.

* The move comes ahead of the June 30, 2026 end of the MiCAR transition period, after which unlicensed firms will be barred from offering crypto services in Italy and the EU.

* Conio said it will target retail investors, other banks and fintechs offering white-label solutions, and companies or institutions seeking tokenisation and digital asset management services.

* CEO Christian Miccoli said the licence helped Conio's efforts to become a partner for integrating digital assets into regulated portfolios, as the company expands its role in blockchain and tokenisation projects.