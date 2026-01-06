Italy closes probe into DeepSeek after commitments to warn of AI 'hallucination' risks

ROME, Jan ‌5 : Italy’s antitrust authority has ended an investigation into the Chinese AI system DeepSeek for allegedly failing to warn users that it may produce false information, agreeing to binding commitments ‌as a condition for closing ‌the case.

The Italian regulator, known as the AGCM, which also polices consumer rights, had launched the investigation last June.

The decision was announced in the AGCM's regular weekly ‍bulletin published on Monday.

The commitments proposed by Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence and Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence, which jointly own and operate ​DeepSeek, consist of ‌a package of measures aimed at improving disclosures about the risk of 'hallucinations' - ​situations in which, based on a given ⁠input from a user, ‌the AI model generates one or ​more outputs containing inaccurate, misleading, or fabricated information.

"The commitments presented by DeepSeek ‍make disclosures about the risk of hallucinations ⁠easier, more transparent, intelligible, and immediate," the ​AGCM bulletin said.

