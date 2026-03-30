Logo
Logo

Business

Italy data protection agency fines Intesa Sanpaolo $36 million over data breach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Italy data protection agency fines Intesa Sanpaolo $36 million over data breach

Italy data protection agency fines Intesa Sanpaolo $36 million over data breach

Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in this illustration taken December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Mar 2026 11:44PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 12:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, March 30 : Italy's data protection authority said on Monday it had fined the country's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo 31.8 million euro ($36.41 million) over a data breach case that involved some 3,500 customers over two years.

According to the agency's investigation, an Intesa employee accessed banking information of 3,573 customers, carrying out more than 6,600 consultations between February 2022 and April 2024.

"These unauthorised accesses went undetected by the bank’s internal control systems, revealing significant weaknesses in its monitoring and prevention mechanisms," the authority, known in Italy as the 'Garante', said in a statement.

Intesa Sanpaolo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Among the clients affected were individuals with prominent public roles for whom enhanced control measures should have been in place, the Garante said.

In setting its fine, the authority said it took into account corrective measures subsequently adopted by the bank to strengthen its internal control systems and data security safeguards.

($1 = 0.8734 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement