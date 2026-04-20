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Italy's Eni makes giant Indonesian offshore gas discovery
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Italy's Eni makes giant Indonesian offshore gas discovery

Italy's Eni makes giant Indonesian offshore gas discovery

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

20 Apr 2026 03:39PM
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MILAN, April 20 : Eni has made a giant gas discovery in the Ganal block offshore Indonesia, the Italian oil and gas group said on Monday in a statement.

• Preliminary estimates indicate in-place resources of approximately 5 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas and 300 million barrels of condensate.

• The discovery was made by the Geliga-1 exploration well at a total depth of around 5,100 metres in a water depth of about 2,000 metres, Eni said in the statement.

• Analyses are ongoing to evaluate accelerated development options, considering the proximity to existing and planned infrastructure, which offers potential synergies in time-to-market and cost optimisation, it said.

• Eni has been present in Indonesia since 2001 and holds a diversified upstream portfolio across exploration, development and production activities.

Source: Reuters
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