Logo
Logo

Business

Italy's Eni makes major Indonesian offshore gas discovery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Italy's Eni makes major Indonesian offshore gas discovery

Italy's Eni makes major Indonesian offshore gas discovery

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

20 Apr 2026 03:39PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2026 04:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, April 20 : Eni has made a major gas discovery in the Ganal block offshore Indonesia, the Italian oil and gas group said on Monday in a statement.

• Preliminary estimates indicate volume of 5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 300 million barrels of condensate.

• The discovery was made by the Geliga-1 exploration well at a depth of around 5,100 metres in a water depth of about 2,000 metres, Eni said in the statement.

• Analyses are ongoing to evaluate accelerated development options, considering the proximity to existing and planned infrastructure, which offers potential synergies in time-to-market and cost optimisation, it said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The new discovery is adjacent to the Gula gas discovery which has estimated volume of 2 Tcf.

• Indonesia's energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said he has formed a special team to help accelerate development of the projects and targets production to start in 2028.

• The discovery could help increase Eni's Indonesian gas production to 2,000 million standard cubic feet per day in 2028, from around 700 million standard cubic feet per day currently, the minister said.

• Eni has been present in Indonesia since 2001 and holds a diversified upstream portfolio across exploration, development and production activities.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement