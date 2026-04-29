Italy's Pirelli buys 30% of Sweden's Univrses to boost AI tyre tech

April 29 : Italian tyremaker Pirelli on Wednesday signed a partnership deal with Swedish company Univrses and acquired a 30 per cent stake in the firm, with an option to reach a majority stake, to integrate AI-based computer vision technologies into its Cyber Tyre system, the companies said in a joint statement.

The agreement combines Univrses' 3DAI technologies with Pirelli's sensor-equipped tyre system to enhance vehicle safety and autonomous driving capabilities while providing real-time road infrastructure monitoring data to authorities.

• Deal integrates Univrses' computer vision AI into Pirelli's Cyber Tyre platform for enhanced road monitoring and autonomous driving applications

• Cyber Tyre system collects data from sensors inside tyres and communicates in real time with vehicle electronics and cloud systems

• Univrses' 3DAI Engine provides autonomous vehicles with 3D positioning, mapping, and spatial deep learning capabilities

• Technology aims to help road authorities make better resource deployment decisions and potentially reduce road accidents

• Pirelli and Southern Italian Puglia Region launched road network monitoring project in 2025 using both companies technology

• The two companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal

• Pirelli has been embroiled in a governance spat between its Italian and Chinese shareholders, due to concerns that the company may fall victims to U.S. rules restricting the use of Chinese technologies in the automotive sector