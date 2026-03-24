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Itochu, US firm to set up Japan JV in electronics recycling
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Itochu, US firm to set up Japan JV in electronics recycling

Itochu, US firm to set up Japan JV in electronics recycling

The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

24 Mar 2026 08:47AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2026 09:03AM)
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TOKYO, March 24 : Japanese trading house Itochu said on Tuesday it has agreed to form a capital and business alliance with U.S. Electronic Recyclers International, which operates an electronic equipment recycling business in the United States.

The companies will establish a joint venture, ERI Japan, to recycle IT equipment, Itochu said.

Japan is ramping-up its resource-recycling efforts as rising geopolitical risks have increased the need for domestic recycling systems to recover precious metals and other materials used in electrical and electronic devices.

Source: Reuters
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