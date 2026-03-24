Itochu, US firm to set up Japan JV in electronics recycling

TOKYO, March 24 : Japanese trading house Itochu said on Tuesday it has agreed to form a capital and business alliance with U.S. Electronic Recyclers International, which operates an electronic equipment recycling business in the United States.

The companies will establish a joint venture, ERI Japan, to recycle IT equipment, Itochu said.

Japan is ramping-up its resource-recycling efforts as rising geopolitical risks have increased the need for domestic recycling systems to recover precious metals and other materials used in electrical and electronic devices.