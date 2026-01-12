Iveco, PlusAI expand partnership with autonomous truck tests in Spain

Jan 12 : ‌Self-driving truck startup PlusAI said on Monday it would launch Southern Europe's first programme to test heavy-duty autonomous trucks, expanding its partnership with Iveco Group brand IVECO.

The programme will develop two ‌IVECO S‑Way trucks equipped with ‌PlusAI's Level 4 autonomous driving system on a roughly 300-km freight route between Madrid and Zaragoza, with tests starting in 2026 and a safety operator on board.

The trials will ‍be carried out with Spanish logistics operator Sesé and the regional government of Aragon. PlusAI, headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in ​Europe and the ‌U.S., has worked with Iveco for several years on joint research and testing.

PlusAI ​is moving towards a planned public listing on ⁠Nasdaq through a ‌business combination with blank check company Churchill ​Capital Corp IX, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Iveco ‍is set to be delisted after India's Tata ⁠Motors announced in July it would buy ​the company in a ‌3.8-billion-euro deal.