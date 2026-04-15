Jane Street signs $6 billion AI cloud deal with CoreWeave, boosts stake

April 15 : Trading firm Jane Street has committed about $6 billion for CoreWeave's cloud services, marking the third major deal for the Nvidia-backed neocloud company in a week and underscoring surging demand for computing capacity.

Jane Street also made a $1 billion equity investment in CoreWeave at a purchase price of $109 per share, the companies said on Wednesday. That represents a discount of 7 per cent to CoreWeave's last closing price.

The investment will bring Jane Street's position in CoreWeave to about $1.44 billion, according to LSEG data, making the firm the fifth-largest shareholder in the company.

CoreWeave last week struck a multi-year deal with Claude-creator Anthropic to supply the AI company with computing capacity. It also announced an expanded $21 billion deal with Meta, expanding a $14.2 billion agreement the pair signed last year.

So-called neoclouds like CoreWeave and peer Nebius are seeing a massive surge in demand as companies race to secure the computing capacity required to develop and run AI models. Neoclouds provide hardware and cloud capacity as services to other firms.

CoreWeave's close ties to Nvidia have also given it an edge, making it a key supplier of advanced AI chips that tech giants are after. The company currently has a market valuation of $61.61 billion, up from the $23 billion valuation it notched in its market debut last year.

Shares of New Jersey-based CoreWeave, which have surged nearly 64 per cent so far this year, rose marginally in premarket trading.

CoreWeave has said it would spend between $30 billion and $35 billion this year in capital expenditure, more than double its 2025 spending, owing to purchases of more Nvidia chips, data center buildout and securing power for the facilities.

Saddled with ballooning financing costs, CoreWeave reported long-term total debt of more than $14 billion as of December.