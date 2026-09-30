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Japan August factory output unexpectedly falls
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Business

Japan August factory output unexpectedly falls

Japan August factory output unexpectedly falls

Employees of Fuchu Car, a repair shop that handles accident repairs as well as regular inspections, work under a car at their workshop in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato

30 Sep 2026 07:54AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2026 08:19AM)
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TOKYO, Sept 30 : Japan's factory output unexpectedly fell in August from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Here are a few details:

• Industrial output shrank 1.7 per cent in August from the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy, compared to the median market forecast for a 1.7 per cent rise in a Reuters poll. It decreased for a second straight month.

• Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 3.2 per cent in September and grow 3.1 per cent in October.

• In August, motor vehicle production slumped 6.8 per cent from the previous month as an earthquake and a typhoon disrupted operations, while general-purpose and business-oriented machinery output declined 6 per cent.

• The indicator will be among the factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise as it decides whether to raise interest rates in the near future.

Source: Reuters
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