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Japan business mood improves despite Middle East war, BOJ survey shows
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Business

Japan business mood improves despite Middle East war, BOJ survey shows

Japan business mood improves despite Middle East war, BOJ survey shows

FILE PHOTO: A worker stands atop a precision-machining machine for automotive parts inside a factory at Kyowa Industrial Co. in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan April 11, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

01 Jul 2026 08:08AM
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TOKYO, July 1 : Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment improved in the three months to June to levels unseen since 2018, a closely watched survey showed on Wednesday, a sign the economy was weathering the energy shock from the Middle East conflict for now.

The headline index measuring big manufacturers' business sentiment stood at +22 in June, up from +17 in March and exceeded a median market forecast for a reading of +16. It marked the highest level since March 2018.

An index gauging big non-manufacturers' mood stood at +37, up from +36 in March. It beat a median market forecast for +35 to mark the highest level since August 1991.

The outcome will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinise at its next policy meeting on July 30-31.

The BOJ raised interest rates to a 31-year high in June in a landmark step in its policy normalisation, signalling readiness to tighten further as it focuses on taming price pressures from the Iran-war-induced energy shock.

Source: Reuters
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