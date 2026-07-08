Japan considering tweaking blueprint language on BOJ, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, July 8 : Japan's government is considering tweaking language on monetary policy in its economic blueprint, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In a draft economic blueprint released last month, the government called on the Bank of Japan to align monetary policy with government efforts to boost growth and removed language pledging to improve fiscal health.

A revised version added language that it was important for the central bank to take appropriate policy "to achieve stable inflation," the Nikkei reported, an addition pointing to government clarification that it is not infringing on the bank's independence in setting monetary policy.