Japan to expand rules on foreigners' property purchases, finance minister says
Office and residential buildings are seen from the observation deck of Tokyo Skytree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower, in Tokyo, Japan, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

16 Dec 2025 08:03AM
TOKYO, Dec 16 : Japan will revise rules to require foreigners buying domestic property, including for residential purposes, to file a report to the government, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday.

Under current rules, the government only requires foreigners buying property for investment purposes to file a report.

The government will expand the requirement to include property purchased for residential purposes, and aim to introduce the new rules in April next year, Katayama told a news conference.

"We need to grasp the whole picture as we're seeing cases where residential property is bought (by foreigners) for speculative purposes," Katayama said.

Source: Reuters
