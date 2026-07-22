Japan exports in June jump 19.3% year/year

TOKYO, July 21 : Japanese exports rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year in June, up for a 10th straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with an 18.6 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 25.4 per cent in June from a year earlier, versus a 21 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a deficit of 406.9 billion yen ($2.49 billion), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 120 billion yen.

($1 = 163.2000 yen)