Logo
Logo

Business

Japan exports in June jump 19.3% year/year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan exports in June jump 19.3% year/year

Japan exports in June jump 19.3% year/year

A Japanese national flag flutters in front of cargo containers at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

22 Jul 2026 08:00AM (Updated: 22 Jul 2026 08:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, July 21 : Japanese exports rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year in June, up for a 10th straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with an 18.6 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 25.4 per cent in June from a year earlier, versus a 21 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a deficit of 406.9 billion yen ($2.49 billion), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 120 billion yen.

($1 = 163.2000 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement