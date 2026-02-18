Japan exports jump 16.8% year/year in January

TOKYO, Feb 18 : Japanese exports jumped 16.8 per cent year-on-year in January, up for a fifth straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 12 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports decreased 2.5 per cent in January from a year earlier, versus a 3 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a deficit of 1.15 trillion yen ($7.50 billion), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 2.14 trillion yen.

($1 = 153.2800 yen)