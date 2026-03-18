Japan exports rise 4.2% in February from year earlier

TOKYO, March 18 : Japanese exports rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year in February, up for a sixth straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 1.6 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 10.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, versus an 11.5 per cent increase expected by economists.

The trade balance stood at a surplus of 57.3 billion yen ($361 million), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 483.2 billion yen.

($1 = 158.9200 yen)