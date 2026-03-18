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Japan exports rise 4.2% in February from year earlier
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Business

Japan exports rise 4.2% in February from year earlier

Japan exports rise 4.2% in February from year earlier

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

18 Mar 2026 07:55AM
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TOKYO, March 18 : Japanese exports rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year in February, up for a sixth straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 1.6 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 10.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, versus an 11.5 per cent increase expected by economists.

The trade balance stood at a surplus of 57.3 billion yen ($361 million), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 483.2 billion yen.

($1 = 158.9200 yen)

Source: Reuters
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