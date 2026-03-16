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Japan finance minister flags readiness to take decisive steps on forex
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Japan finance minister flags readiness to take decisive steps on forex

Japan finance minister flags readiness to take decisive steps on forex

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama speaks on the day Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her policy speech in the parliament, in Tokyo, Japan, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

16 Mar 2026 08:39AM
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TOKYO, March 16 : Japan Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Monday that the government is prepared to take decisive steps against volatility in foreign exchange and other financial markets, as the yen sank close to the psychologically important 160-per-dollar line.

"There was shared concern among G7 finance ministers that markets, including foreign exchange, have been extremely volatile," Katayama told parliament. "We are maintaining a stance of maximum vigilance, prepared to take decisive steps," she added.

Source: Reuters
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