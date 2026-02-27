Japan finance minister signals greater vigilance over the yen's weakness

TOKYO, Feb 27 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on Friday signalled heightened vigilance over currency moves, telling parliament the government is monitoring the yen's recent slide with a strong sense of urgency.

"We are watching recent movements very closely, with a strong sense of urgency," Katayama told parliament, when asked if the yen's depreciation may be hampering wage growth by pushing up import costs.

"We are also maintaining extremely close communication with the United States, and will continue engaging in dialogue to ensure that the concerns you raise do not materialise," she said.