Japan finance minister warns of oil-driven FX speculation, vows decisive action

TOKYO, March 27 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that the government was ready to take decisive steps on foreign exchange, warning against speculative trading linked to oil markets.

"We are seeing speculative moves (in the currency market), particularly those being driven by developments in oil markets," Katayama said in a regular news conference. "Given this situation, the bottom line is that we will respond firmly, including by taking decisive measures," she said.

Katayama also mentioned that G7 finance ministers would meet online next week to discuss current financial market situations.