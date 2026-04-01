Japan, France to ink rare-earths deal, Nikkei reports

April 1 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to agree to create a roadmap for diversifying supplies of rare earths and other critical minerals, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The report said that a joint statement will be issued by the two leaders, which will express concern over export restrictions on critical minerals.

The Japanese and French governments aim to start a public-private project in southwestern France at year-end to refine heavy rare earths used in electric vehicle motors and other technologies, the Nikkei report said.

The countries will also seek cooperation in space, with Japanese and French companies expected to sign memorandums of understanding on 12 joint projects, including space debris removal and rocket launches.