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Japan government weighs golden share to maintain Tepco oversight, TV Tokyo says 
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Business

Japan government weighs golden share to maintain Tepco oversight, TV Tokyo says 

Japan government weighs golden share to maintain Tepco oversight, TV Tokyo says 

A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee walks next to breakwater wall near No.3 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, January 22, 2026, ahead of the 15-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chornobyl. REUTERS/Issei Kato

28 Apr 2026 12:00PM
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TOKYO, April 28 : The Japanese government is considering a "golden share" plan for Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) that would give it veto rights over key decisions as the utility seeks partners, TV Tokyo reported on Tuesday.

The plan would involve creating an intermediate holding company for retail and renewable energy businesses, with the government maintaining control through special shares, the report said.

Tepco has been seeking potential alliance partners as part of its restructuring efforts to improve its financial situation and pursue growth.

The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant that suffered one of the world's worst nuclear disasters in 2011 faces mounting costs for decommissioning, the clean-up operation and compensation. It continues to rely on government funding to cover disaster-related costs.

Source: Reuters
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