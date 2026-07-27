Logo
Logo

Business

Japan June services producer prices rise as Iran war keeps freight costs high
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan June services producer prices rise as Iran war keeps freight costs high

Japan June services producer prices rise as Iran war keeps freight costs high

A businessman stands on a terrace overlooking a banking district in Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

27 Jul 2026 08:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, July 27 : Japan's services producer price index rose 3.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, a sign of broadening inflationary pressure that will keep alive market expectations for further interest rate hikes.

The annual rise in the index, which tracks the price companies charge each other for services, followed a revised 3.4 per cent gain in May.

The increase was driven by continued gains in transportation costs, which rose 5.3 per cent in June from a year earlier, as rising fuel prices and supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict kept ocean and air freight charges elevated, the data showed.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement