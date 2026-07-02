Logo
Logo

Business

Japan likely reaped record tax revenues last year, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan likely reaped record tax revenues last year, sources say

Japan likely reaped record tax revenues last year, sources say

A man uses a laptop on a street at a business district in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

02 Jul 2026 11:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, July 2 : Japan's tax revenue likely exceeded 84 trillion yen ($516.92 billion) in fiscal 2025 to hit a record for the sixth straight year, two government sources said on Thursday.

The increase may help Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration reduce its reliance on fresh debt issuance to fund big spending plans.

The estimated tax revenue for the year that ended in March, first reported by public broadcaster NHK, is about 4 trillion yen higher than the government's forecast made in November.

The increase in revenue is due to higher tax receipts from households and firms, thanks to rising wages and robust corporate profits, the sources said.

($1 = 162.5000 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement