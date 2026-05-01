Logo
Logo

Business

Japan may have spent $35 billion in yen-buying intervention, BOJ data shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan may have spent $35 billion in yen-buying intervention, BOJ data shows

Japan may have spent $35 billion in yen-buying intervention, BOJ data shows
The Japanese national flag waves at the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan may have spent $35 billion in yen-buying intervention, BOJ data shows
The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new board member Toichiro Asada leaves from his inaugural press conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
01 May 2026 05:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, May 1 : Japan may have spent as much as 5.48 trillion yen ($35 billion) bolstering its embattled currency, central bank data indicated on Friday, following reports that Tokyo intervened on Thursday to arrest a sharp selloff in the yen.

The Bank of Japan's projection for money market conditions on May 7, the next market day after a stretch of domestic holidays, indicated a 9.48 trillion yen net outflow of funds.

Major money market firms had forecast a drawdown of between 4 trillion yen and 4.5 trillion yen.

Yen-buying activity involves the BOJ soaking up yen from markets, so any outsized shortfalls in funds can offer potential clues as to how much was spent on any intervention.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Japan intervened to support the yen against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in its latest attempt to halt a slide exacerbated by a spike in oil prices linked to the Iran war.

Prior to that, Japan's most recent intervention happened in July 2024, when it spent about $36.8 billion to bolster the yen after it sank to a 38-year low of 161.96 per dollar.

($1 = 156.5500 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement