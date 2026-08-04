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Japan may not have intervened in FX market on Monday despite yen's surge, BOJ data suggests
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Japan may not have intervened in FX market on Monday despite yen's surge, BOJ data suggests

Japan may not have intervened in FX market on Monday despite yen's surge, BOJ data suggests
FILE PHOTO: Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon//File Photo
Japan may not have intervened in FX market on Monday despite yen's surge, BOJ data suggests
A woman in front of an electronic screen displaying graphs showing the current and recent Japanese Yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar after Japan and the United States conducted coordinated yen-buying intervention, in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
04 Aug 2026 05:11PM
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TOKYO, Aug 4 : Japan may not have intervened in the currency market on Monday, central bank data indicated, despite a sudden surge in the yen that led traders to anticipate a third straight day of intervention.

The Bank of Japan's projection for money market conditions for Wednesday points to a shortfall of 3.38 trillion yen ($21.43 billion) versus brokerage forecasts of a shortfall of between 2.32 trillion and 2.6 trillion.

Tuesday's data did not indicate a large outflow in the central bank's current account balances. Outsized outflows are typically interpreted as correlating with the size of any intervention.

The yen suddenly leapt in the Asian morning on Monday to hit 155.20 per dollar, its strongest in about three months, as traders kept on alert for further intervention by authorities.

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The yen's jump came after Japan's finance ministry confirmed it had engaged in joint yen-buying intervention with the United States on Friday.

On Monday, Bank of Japan data showed Tokyo may have spent as much as $36.58 billion to buy yen to strengthen the currency.

Friday's joint intervention followed Tokyo's solo intervention worth up to $.58.97 billion in New York markets a day earlier.

($1 = 157.8500 yen)

Source: Reuters
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