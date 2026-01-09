Logo
Japan November household spending unexpectedly rises, up 2.9% year/year​
A construction site is seen at a residential area in Tokyo, Japan, August 21, 2016. Picture taken on August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

09 Jan 2026 07:39AM
TOKYO, Jan ‌9 : Japanese household spending unexpectedly grew in November from the year-earlier month, government data showed on Friday, rebounding from a sharp decline in October. 

Consumer spending rose 2.9 per cent, internal affairs ministry data ‌showed, far better than the median ‌market forecast for a 0.9 per cent drop.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending jumped 6.2 per cent, versus an estimated 2.7 per cent rise, the data showed.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its policy ‍rate to a 30-year high of 0.75 per cent from 0.5 per cent last month, judging that companies would continue to lift wages steadily this year.

Governor Kazuo ​Ueda has said ‌the BOJ would continue to raise borrowing costs if economic and price ​developments move in line with its forecasts. 

Still, the ⁠underlying trend of inflation ‌outpacing wage growth has not changed. ​Separate labour ministry data from Thursday showed inflation-adjusted real wages fell 2.8 per cent in ‍November from a year earlier.

To view the data ⁠on the website of the Ministry of ​Internal Affairs and ‌Communications, click here:      ​

Source: Reuters
