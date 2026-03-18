Japan to spend nearly $63 billion in second phase of US investment, Nikkei reports

March 19 : Japan is expected to spend around 10 trillion yen ($62.72 billion) in the second phase of its $550 billion U.S. investment pledge, targeting projects such as next-generation nuclear reactors and gas-fired power generation, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The investment is expected to be announced at a summit between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, the Nikkei said.

As part of the plan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Toshiba, IHI and other Japanese companies are considering participation in Westinghouse Electric's construction of large nuclear reactors, according to the report.

Earlier this month, Reuters had reported that the two countries are working to include a nuclear power project in the second round of deals under the multi-billion investment pledge.

($1 = 159.4300 yen)