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Japan, US affirm close cooperation on currency moves
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Business

Japan, US affirm close cooperation on currency moves

Japan, US affirm close cooperation on currency moves

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

12 May 2026 08:38AM (Updated: 12 May 2026 09:21AM)
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TOKYO, May 12 : Japan and the U.S. reaffirmed their close cooperation on currency moves, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told reporters after a meeting with her U.S. counterpart, Scott Bessent, on Tuesday.

"We discussed market developments, including exchange-rate moves," Katayama said about her meeting with Bessent, held at the finance ministry in Tokyo.

"We agreed that we are coordinating extremely well on recent market moves, including exchange rates," Katayama said, adding that the two agreed to continue coordinating closely on market developments.

Katayama declined to comment on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy, saying specific tools fell under the jurisdiction of the central bank.

Source: Reuters
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