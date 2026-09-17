Japan, US discussing chip factory construction as part of $550 billion investment talks, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, Sept 17 : Japan and the United States are in talks to build a semiconductor factory as part of their $550 billion investment agreement, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The project is expected to be worth 2 trillion yen to 3 trillion yen ($12.85 billion to $19.27 billion) and would be operated by chipmaker GlobalFoundries, focusing on logic semiconductors, the Nikkei reported without citing sources.

($1 = 155.6600 yen)