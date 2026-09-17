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Japan, US discussing chip factory construction as part of $550 billion investment talks, Nikkei reports
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Japan, US discussing chip factory construction as part of $550 billion investment talks, Nikkei reports

Japan, US discussing chip factory construction as part of $550 billion investment talks, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: Computer motherboard and chip appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

17 Sep 2026 02:22PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2026 02:24PM)
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TOKYO, Sept 17 : Japan and the United States are in talks to build a semiconductor factory as part of their $550 billion investment agreement, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday. 

The project is expected to be worth 2 trillion yen to 3 trillion yen ($12.85 billion to $19.27 billion) and would be operated by chipmaker GlobalFoundries, focusing on logic semiconductors, the Nikkei reported without citing sources. 

($1 = 155.6600 yen)

Source: Reuters
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