Japan finance minister says G7 likely to discuss bond volatility next week

TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday (May 15) that Group of Seven finance chiefs are likely to discuss recent volatility in global bond markets as sharp moves in Japan, the United States and Britain ripple across major markets.

"We've seen bond yields rise across all three major markets," Katayama said at a regular press conference, citing bond selloffs in Japan, the US and Britain.

"These moves appear to be reinforcing each other across the major markets. How to assess this situation is likely to be a topic of discussion at the G7 finance meetings," she said.

Benchmark Japanese government bonds (JGB) have come under sustained pressure this week, with the 10-year yield nearing a three-decade high above 2.66 per cent, as inflation fears and fiscal concerns mounted.

The G7 finance ministers and central bank governors are scheduled to meet in Paris on Monday and Tuesday.